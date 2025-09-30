Case No. 25-2-06604-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY DBA EVERGREEN HOME LOANS,

Plaintiff

vs. TYLER M. ATKINSON, AN INDIVIDUAL; ALEXANDRA ATKINSON, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants

The State of Washington to the said defendants TYLER M. ATKINSON, an individual; ALEXANDRA ATKINSON, an individual; and ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 30th day of September, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY DBA EVERGREEN HOME LOANS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY DBA EVERGREEN HOME LOANS, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for the restitution of the real property located at 5914 204th St Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387.

The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

1330 N. Washington St, Ste. 3575

Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-1020413

September 30, october 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 2025