Case No. 25-2-06496-0

SUMMONS (60 days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

UMPQUA BANK, Successor in Interest to Rainier Pacific Bank;

Plaintiff,

v.

DOE 1 and DOE 2 who are the occupants of 11002 26th Avenue East, Tacoma, WA 98445; DOE 3 and DOE 4 who are unknown heirs and devisees of Deborah D. Davis; EDD W. DAVIS; DAWN DAVIDSON; PIERCE COUNTY PLANNING AND PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT; and STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES;

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendants: DOE 3 and DOE 4 who are unknown heirs and devisees of Deborah D. Davis

You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after the 7 day of May, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Umpqua Bank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the complaint and the demand for relief are: The plaintiff seeks to foreclose its trust deed on the subject real property described in the complaint and as described below in the amount of $77,194.05, plus interest, late charges, costs, advances, and attorney’s fees, and to cause the subject property to be sold by the Sheriff of Pierce County, foreclosing the interests of all defendants in the real property with the proceeds applied to satisfy Plaintiff’s lien. The real property is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest Corner of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 19 North, Range 3 East of the W.M.; Thence on the West Line of Said Subdivision North 529 Feet to the True Point of Beginning; Thence Continuing North 136.96 Feet to the North Line of Said Subdivision; Thence on Said North Line South 89 degree 14’ East 103.50 Feet; Thence South 03 degree 54’ West 137.33 Feet; Thence North 89 degree 06’ West 94.21 Feet to the True Point of Beginning; Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Assessor’s Property Tax No. 031902-306-0.

Commonly known as 11002 26th Avenue East, Tacoma, WA 98445.

DATED: April 10, 2025.

HERSHNER HUNTER, LLP

By /s/Nancy K. Cary

Nancy K. Cary, WSB 32262

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

ncary@hershnerhunter.com

P.O. Box 1475,

Eugene, OR 97440

Telephone Number: (541) 686-8511

