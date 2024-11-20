Case No: 24-7-00166-06

NOTICE AND SUMMONS OF PUBLICATION

(Title 13 Guardianship) (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

JUVENILE DIVISION

Guardianship of:

ZOEY JAE BARRIENTES

DOB: 07/09/12

Minor Child

TO: Saul Miguel Barrientes, ALLEGED FATHER

A Petition for Order Appointing Title 13 Guardian was filed on September 18, 2024, and a Guardianship hearing will be held on this matter at 8:30 a.m. on January 7, 2024, at:

Clark County Superior Court

Family Law Annex

601 West Evergreen Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98660

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

This hearing will determine if a Title 13 RCW guardianship is established for your child. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing a Title 13 guardianship, which could result in substantial restrictions to your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 993-7900. To view information about your rights, including your right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED: November 19, 2024, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

IDX-1005524

November 20, 27, December 4, 2024