Case No: 24-7-00166-06
NOTICE AND SUMMONS OF PUBLICATION
(Title 13 Guardianship) (SMPB)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CLARK
JUVENILE DIVISION
Guardianship of:
ZOEY JAE BARRIENTES
DOB: 07/09/12
Minor Child
TO: Saul Miguel Barrientes, ALLEGED FATHER
A Petition for Order Appointing Title 13 Guardian was filed on September 18, 2024, and a Guardianship hearing will be held on this matter at 8:30 a.m. on January 7, 2024, at:
Clark County Superior Court
Family Law Annex
601 West Evergreen Blvd.
Vancouver, WA 98660
YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
This hearing will determine if a Title 13 RCW guardianship is established for your child. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing a Title 13 guardianship, which could result in substantial restrictions to your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 993-7900. To view information about your rights, including your right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.
DATED: November 19, 2024, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.
IDX-1005524
November 20, 27, December 4, 2024