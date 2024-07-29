Case No.24-7-00135-1 -NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 24-7-00135-18

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

KITSAP COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of: Ryder Jackson Savell,

01/28/2021

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Jesse A. Barich, Father

AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Guardianship Petition was filed on April 16, 2024. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: August 26, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You are summoned and required to appear at the hearing on the date, time, and place set forth above. You are expected to appear in person, but may appear via the Zoom link below if there are extenuating circumstances:

Video:

https://zoom.us/j/448406187 Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Zoom access number: (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Zoom Access Number:

448 406 187

The hearing will determine if a guardianship should be established as to your child as defined in RCW 13.36.040. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a guardianship order in your absence. This will significantly impact your parental rights regarding your child. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. DATED this 24th day of May, 2024

by Jason S. Dayley, WSBA #44102 Assistant Attorney General

IDX-998677

July 1, 8, 15, 2024