Case No. 24-4-40379-31

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

CLAIRE CORRINE GOEDECKE,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

Thursday February 13, 2025 Personal Representative:

Steven Goedecke

Dated this 13th day of January,2025. /s/ Brad Puffpaff, WSBA #46434

Attorney for the Administrator

Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Claire Corrine Goedecke

C/O Bountiful Law, PLLC

4620 200th Street SW, Suite D

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Court of probate proceedings:

Snohomish County Superior Court

Cause No. 24-4-40379-31

IDX-1009159

February 13, 20, 27, 2025