Case No. 24-4-06474-2 SEA -NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT of the State of Washington for King County

In Re the Estate of Natalie H. Dubay,

Liane P. Cooper has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 24, 2024

Estate Administrator: Liane P. Cooper

Attorney for Estate Administrator:

Carrie M. Kovacevich

Address for Mailing or Service:

Lakeview Law, PLLC,

6523 California Ave. S.W., Suite 358, Seattle, WA 98136-1833

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Case Number: King County Superior Court,

Case No. 24-4-06474-2 SEA

September 24, October 1, 8, 2024