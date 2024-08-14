Case No.: 24-4-05520-4 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of: Michael Durham,

Deceased

DeVon Durham has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication:

August 14, 2024.

Personal Representative: DeVon Durham

Attorney for Estate:

Date: August 11, 2024. /s/ Jason Giesler, WSBA #44390

Address for Mailing or Service:

Jason Giesler

Attorney at Law

2223-112th Ave NE, Suite 202

Bellevue, WA 98004

and

King County Courthouse

Clerk of the Superior Court

Room E 609

516 Third Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104-2363

IDX-1000803

August 14, 21, 28, 2024