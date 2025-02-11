Case No: 24-4-02908-0
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In Re Estate of RICARDO MALILOM DEAUSTRIA SR.,
Deceased.
The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or the Personal Representatives’ attorneys, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives serve or mail the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time limitation, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.
DATE of First Publication: February 11, 2025
DATED this 4th day of
February 2025.
/s/ Christina L. Branson Christina L. Branson
Personal Representative for the
Estate of Ricardo Malilom DeAustria Sr., Deceased
/s/ Ricardo M. DeAustria Jr. Ricardo M. DeAustria Jr.
Personal Representative for the Estate of Ricardo Malilom
DeAustria Sr., Deceased
ROMERO PARK P.S.
/s/ Dylan Elton, WSBA #62582
1019 W James St, Suite 102
Kent, WA 98032
(425) 450-5000 telephone
delton@romeropark.com
Attorneys for the Personal
Representatives
IDX-1008964
February 11, 18, 25, 2025