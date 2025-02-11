Case No: 24-4-02908-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re Estate of RICARDO MALILOM DEAUSTRIA SR.,

Deceased.

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or the Personal Representatives’ attorneys, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives serve or mail the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time limitation, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE of First Publication: February 11, 2025

DATED this 4th day of

February 2025.

/s/ Christina L. Branson Christina L. Branson

Personal Representative for the

Estate of Ricardo Malilom DeAustria Sr., Deceased

/s/ Ricardo M. DeAustria Jr. Ricardo M. DeAustria Jr.

Personal Representative for the Estate of Ricardo Malilom

DeAustria Sr., Deceased

ROMERO PARK P.S.

/s/ Dylan Elton, WSBA #62582

1019 W James St, Suite 102

Kent, WA 98032

(425) 450-5000 telephone

delton@romeropark.com

Attorneys for the Personal

Representatives

IDX-1008964

February 11, 18, 25, 2025