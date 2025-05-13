Case No. 24-4-02514-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ALMER MATTSEN,

Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 13, 2025

Jody Gripp, Personal Representative

110 E Sterling Dr

Allyn, WA 98524

IDX-1013419

May 13, 20, 27, 2025