Case No.: 24-4-02485-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

EDUARDO SAMANIEGO CUEVAS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED 12/02/2024. Signed: /s/

ELIZABETH WAGNER,

Personal Representative

HURST LAW, PLLC

By: /s/ Maygan Hurst Maygan Hurst, WSBA #37098

Attorney for Petitioner

Address for Mailing or Service:

33530 First Way South, Suite 102

Federal Way, WA 98003

Pierce County cause number 24-4-02485-1.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 6, 2024

IDX-1006171

December 6, 13, 20, 2024