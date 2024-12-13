Case No. 24-4-02352-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF Margaret Elizabeth McGroarty, deceased, who resided in Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington. Date of death: September 10, 2024.

Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County has appointed Sean Adam McGroarty as Personal Representative of decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statue of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Sean Adam McGroarty Personal Representative

PO Box 22 Trout Lake, WA 98650

IDX-1006544

December 13, 20, 27, 2024