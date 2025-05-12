Case No. 24-4-01973-9 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the matter of the estate of

LAWRENCE DALE RICHARDSON,

Deceased.

The people named below have been appointed and have qualified as Personal Representatives of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representatives or attorney for the estate and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions including RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Dated as of the filing of this Notice with the Court Clerk.

Ginger Richardson

c/o Law Offices of J. Adam Barnes PLLC

1721 Hewitt Ave, Ste 407

Everett, WA 98201

May 12, 13, 27, 2025