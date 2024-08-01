Case No. 24-4-00882-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020 & .030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of JOHN B. HAYS, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitation, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.051, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: July 31, 2024

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 1, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Sean Hays

Jodine Dixon, Attorney

Dixon Law PLLC

PO Box 1777

1706 W. Main St., Suite 103

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Phone: (360) 608-7508

IDX-1000285

August 1, 8, 15, 2024