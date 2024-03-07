Case. No. 24-4-00005-10

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FERRY

In the Matter of The Estate of

MILDRED JOSEPHINE MCKAY

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Sarah Cuellar has been appointed as personal representative of the Estate of MILDRED JOSEPHINE MCKAY. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

March 7, 2024

Personal Representative:

Sarah Cuellar

Address for Mailing or Service: Law Office of Sarah N. Cuellar, PLLC

665 S. Clark Ave., Unit 2

P.O. Box 904

Republic, WA 99166

Court of probate proceedings

& Cause No.: Ferry Superior Court, Cause No. 24-4-00005-10

Dated this 4th of March, 2024

Sarah Cuellar, WSBA# 46591

Personal Representative

IDX-992568

March 7, 14, 21, 2024