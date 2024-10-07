Case No. 24-2-10998-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JAN-OLOV ANDERSSON and SUSAN ANDERSSON, a married couple,

Plaintiffs,

Vs.

THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH CHAE, and all heirs, successors and assigns; SHARON CHAE, an individual; NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF WASHINGTON, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH CHAE, and all heirs, successors and assigns; SHARON CHAE, an individual; NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF WASHINGTON, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after October 7, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff JAN-OLOV ANDERSSON and SUSAN ANDERSSON and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property through a Real Estate Contracts from 1949.

Dated this 4th day of October 2024 McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley Heather Walley,

WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX- 1003499

October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11, 2024