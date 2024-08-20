Case No. 24-2-09627-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MARGARET MARY MCLANE, an individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF HELEN M. JORDAN and all heirs, successors and assigns; SUSAN MARIE SMITHLIN, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; KELLEEN MARY, ROSSMAN, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; DAVID HENRY WHISNANT, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; DONALD WILLIAM WHISNANT, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF DANIEL R. WHISNANT and all heirs, successors and assigns, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF CHARLES A. WHISNANT and all heirs, successors and assigns, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF JAMES ALLEN JORDAN, and all heirs, successors and assigns; LORI ERB, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; DOROTHY ANN BENNETT, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; JARROD JORDAN, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF HELEN M. JORDAN and all heirs, successors and assigns; SUSAN MARIE SMITHLIN, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; KELLEEN MARY ROSSMAN, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; DAVID HENRY WHISNANT, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; DONALD WILLIAM WHISNANT, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF DANIEL R. WHISNANT and all heirs, successors and assigns, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF CHARLES A. WHISNANT and all heirs, successors and assigns, heir to the Estate of Helen M. Jordan; THE ESTATE OF JAMES ALLEN JORDAN, and all heirs, successors and assigns; LORI ERB, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; DOROTHY ANN BENNETT, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; JARROD JORDAN, heir to the Estate of James Allen Jordan; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 19th day of August 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, MARGARET MARY MCLANE, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 1999 mortgage has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property.

Dated this 16th day of August 2024.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX- 1001145

August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024