Case No. 24-2-07607-2

SUMMONS (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLIFF STREET LOFTS OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation, Plaintiff, vs. ZACH R. FISHER and JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, spouses and their marital community; et. al,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: ZACH R. FISHER AND JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of June, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Cliff Street Lofts Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff Cliff Street Lofts Owners Association, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Dated this 21st day of June 2024.

BARKER • MARTIN, P. S.

/s/ Alexis Ducich

Alexis Ducich,

WSBA No. 40445

Attorneys for Plaintiff Cliff Street Lofts Owners

Association

701 Pike St. #1645, Seattle, WA 98101

aducich@barkermartin.com

(206) 381-9806 x 1

IDX-998398

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024