Case No. 232047848

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re:

Petitioner/s:

Delarrance Manuel

And Respondent/s:

Scott Valentine

Summons Served by Publication

To: Scott Valentine

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Premisses liability

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: October 4, 2023. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

{X} Other (specify): PREMISSES LIABILITY

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms Washington Law Help: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave S.

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Delarrance Manuel 10/02/23

/s/Delarrance Manuel (pro-se)

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

[x] the following address: 11466 Park Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98444

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington. IDX-985147

October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2023