Case No. 23-4-08012-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT E. MILLSAP III,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: November 28, 2023

Personal Representative:

Peter T. Millsap

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Rebecca King,

WSBA #35019

NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501

Seattle, WA 98133

Court of Probate Proceedings and Case Number:

King County Superior Court

Case Number 23-4-08012-0 SEA

SIGNED this 21st day of November, 2023.

NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC

/s/ Rebecca King, WSBA #35019

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-987905

November 28, December 5, 12, 2023