Case No. 23-4-05188-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of:

JAMES FULLER, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the

manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim

is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication:

1/02/2023 DATED 10/30/2023 at

Lacey, Thurston County.

/s/James Berlin

Administrator Attorneys for Administrator:

/s/ Sheila Ridgway SHEILA C. RIDGWAY,

WSBA #14759

MELANIE A. LEARY,

WSBA #21050

Attorneys for Administrator James Berlin

Ridgway Law Group, PS

701 5th Ave. Ste 4640

Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: 206-838-2501

Fax: 206-839-5702

sheila@ridgwaylawgroup.com melanie@ridgwaylawgroup.com

IDX-986773

November 2, 9, 16, 2023