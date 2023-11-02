Case No. 23-4-05188-0 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In Re the Estate of:
JAMES FULLER, Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the
manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim
is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication:
1/02/2023 DATED 10/30/2023 at
Lacey, Thurston County.
/s/James Berlin
Administrator Attorneys for Administrator:
/s/ Sheila Ridgway SHEILA C. RIDGWAY,
WSBA #14759
MELANIE A. LEARY,
WSBA #21050
Attorneys for Administrator James Berlin
Ridgway Law Group, PS
701 5th Ave. Ste 4640
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206-838-2501
Fax: 206-839-5702
sheila@ridgwaylawgroup.com melanie@ridgwaylawgroup.com
IDX-986773
November 2, 9, 16, 2023