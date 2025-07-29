Case No.: 23-4-02371-7

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT & PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: Marty Johnson,

deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That a final motion and a final report and petition for distribution has been filed in the above-captioned matter and that the Court has been asked to settle the final report, distribute the property to the heirs and persons entitled thereto and discharge the Estate Administrator.

Notice is further given that the hearing on the final motion and the final report and petition for distribution for the above-captioned estate will occur on September 11, 2025 at 1:30 PM on the Commissioner’s Calendar, Civil Division D, Room 127 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402. The hearing may also be accessed by following the Zoom link for Civil Division A on the following website:

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/Commissioner-Calendars-by-Division

/s/ Marc L. Silverman, WSBA 12830

Attorney for Estate Administrator

IDX-1017288

July 29, 2025