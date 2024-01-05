Case No.: 23-2-11843-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

V. TRUSTEE FOR SARMS CO., INC., 401K P/S PLAN; FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST; AND SCI FUNDING GROUP, LLC.

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC (Plaintiff): You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of January, 2024 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Kimberly Hood, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for declaratory relief to reconvey a deed of trust. ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP: Attn: Kimberly Hood Plaintiff’s Attorneys, 9311 S.E. 36th St., Suite 207, Mercer Island, WA 98040. Tel: (206) 707- 9603, Fax: (619) 590-1385, Email: khood@aldridgepite.com A-4805789 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/19/2024, 01/25/2024, 02/02/2024, 02/09/2024

IDX989516