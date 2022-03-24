Case No.: 22-4-00034-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 22-4-00034-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP L. STARK, Deceased
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing copy of notice to creditors February 17, 2022
Date of first publication
March 24, 2022
Sheila Anderson
SHEILA ANDERSON
Personal representative for the
Estate of PHILLIP L. STARK
c/o Marine View Law & Escrow PLLC
1600 SW Dash Point Rd, #118
Federal Way, WA 98023
Tel: (206) 878-8777
____Renee Roman Renee Roman, WSBA #17728
Attorney for Estate of
PHILLIP L. STARK
Marine View Law & Escrow PLLC
1600 SW Dash Point Rd, #118
Federal Way, WA 98023
Tel: (206) 878-8777
IDX-951063
March 24, 31, April 7, 2022