Case No.: 22-4-00034-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 22-4-00034-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP L. STARK, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors February 17, 2022

Date of first publication

March 24, 2022

Sheila Anderson

Personal representative for the

Estate of PHILLIP L. STARK

c/o Marine View Law & Escrow PLLC

1600 SW Dash Point Rd, #118

Federal Way, WA 98023

Tel: (206) 878-8777

____Renee Roman Renee Roman, WSBA #17728

Attorney for Estate of

IDX-951063

March 24, 31, April 7, 2022