Case No.: 22-2-08987-9

Summons by Publication

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC V. TEMPLE-INLAND MORTGAGE CORPORATION.

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC (Plaintiff):You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of November, 2022 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Kimberly Hood, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for declaratory relief to reconvey a deed of trust.

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP:

Attn: Kimberly Hood, Plaintiff’s Attorneys,

9311 S.E. 36th St., Suite 207, Mercer Island, WA 98040.

Tel: (858) 750-7600,

Fax: (619) 590-1385, Email: khood@aldridgepite.com

A-4764234 11/09/2022, 11/16/2022, 11/23/2022, 11/30/2022, 12/07/2022, 12/14/2022

IDX-966318