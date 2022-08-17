Case No. 22-2-07612-2-Summons by Publication

Case No. 22-2-07612-2

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce James Nickel and Kim Nickel, husband and wife, Plaintiffs, vs. Chad Harris and “Jane Doe” Harris d/b/a Western Retrofit, and Gray Insurance, L.L.C., a Washington limited liability company, Defendants

The State of Washington to the said Chad Harris d/b/a Western Retrofit: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 17th of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, James Nickel and Kim Nickel, husband and wife, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Wendy L. Harris, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is for breach of contract and claim against contractor bond. Wendy L. Harris, Honeycutt & Harris, PLLC, Plaintiffs’ Attorneys. 16714 Meridian E. Ste. 9 Puyallup, WA 98375 Pierce County, WA. (253) 260-4655.

IDX-961096

August 17, 24, 31, September 7, 14, 21, 2022