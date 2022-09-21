Case No. 22-2-07231-3

SUMMONS (Service by Publication – 60 days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

AVID ACCEPTANCE, LLC, a Utah limited liability company, Plaintiff,

v.

PAULA L. MILTON and JOHN/JANE DOE MILTON, and their marital community,

Defendant(s). The State of Washington to the said Defendants: Paula L. Milton and John/Jane Doe Milton, and their marital community

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 21st day of September 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff AVID ACCEPTANCE, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is for the collection of money owed.

MEYLER LEGAL, PLLC

/s/Samuel M. Meyler, WSBA #39471

1700 Westlake Ave. N., Ste. 200

Seattle, WA 98109

Tel: 206-876-7770

Fax: 206-876-7771

Email: samuel@meylerlegal.com

IDX-963254

September 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022