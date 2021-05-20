Case No.: 21-7-00015-06

21-7-00016-06

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Termination)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Interest of:

ALLEN, HARMONY ROSE

DOB: 03/07/08

ALLEN, JEREMIAH BEAU

DOB: 10/13/10

Minor Child.

TO: JEREMIAH BEAU ALLEN SR., Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on January 13, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 W. Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DSHS at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 13th day of January, 2021, By Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

IDX-927730

May 20, 27, June 3, 2021