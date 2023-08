Case No. 21-4-02039-8

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

VALERIE L. SIMS, Deceased

The Superior Court of Pierce County has directed the Estate of Valerie L. Sims to sell the property described below. The property address is:

7796 Skansie Ave, Gig Harbor,

Pierce County, WA, 98335

Legal Description: SECTION 07 TOWNSHIP 21 RANGE 02 QUARTER 21 ROSEDALE COMMONS A CONDO UNIT 7796 TOG/W 5.555% INT IN COMMON AREAS & LIMITED COMMON AREAS EASE OF REC REF: 2-055 OUT OF 2-035 SEG M0476 2/5/01MD

ABBREVIATED: UNIT 7796, ROSEDALE COMMONS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS NUMBER 200012130103, AS AMENDED BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS NUMBER 200204051247, AND AS IDENTIFIED ON SURVEY MAP AND FLOOR PLANS RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS NUMBER 200012135001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

The amount of the sale of the real property listed above is:

$420,000.00

Sale may be confirmed after:

8/20/23

For any questions, contact Stephen D. Dadabo, attorney for the Administrator of the Estate of Valerie L. Sims, Sound Legal Practice, PLLC, 7512 Stanich Lane, Suite 5, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, (206) 250-3175, stephen@slp.legal

IDX-982080

August 9, 2023