Case No. 21-4-01282-4

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MATTHEW BENZING , Deceased

The Superior Court of Pierce County has directed the Estate of Matthew Benzing to sell the property described below. The property address is: 24219 46th Ave E, Spanaway, WA 98387, Pierce County, Washington.

Legal Description: SECTION 24 TOWNSHIP 18 RANGE 03 QUARTER 12 : L 2 SH PLAT 76-195 .53 HECTARES OUT OF 1-017 SEG J-1453 TK (DCJEAEMS4-13-82)

The amount of the sale of the real property listed above is: $350,000.00

Sale may be confirmed after: December 13, 2021

For any questions, contact Stephen D. Dadabo, attorney for the Administrator of the Estate of Matthew Benzing, Sound Legal Practice, PLLC, 7512 Stanich Lane, Suite 5, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, (206) 250-3175, stephen@slp.legal IDX-944424

December 3, 2021