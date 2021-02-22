Case NO. 21-4-01123-7 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case NO. 21-4-01123-7 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY In the Estate of: ALEXIS LEVELL BAILEY, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: Feb. 22, 2021

Personal Representative:

Alex Bailey

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Jeffrey S. Floyd

Address for Mailing or Service:

Curran Law Building

555 W. Smith Street, Suite 106

Kent, WA 98032

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

/s/ Jeffrey S. Floyd

WSBA #14730

Attorney for Personal Representative

February 22, March 1, 8, 2021