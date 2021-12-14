Case No. 21-2-08513-1

Summons by Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

Paul Fuller, as Attorney-in-Fact for Curtiss Fuller, Plaintiff, vs. Brady K. Busch, an individual, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming any Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Real Estate Described in the Complaint Herein, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th of December, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Paul Fuller, as Attorney-in-Fact for Curtiss Fuller, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Kevin T. Steinacker, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is to quiet title to real property located in Pierce County, WA. Kevin T. Steinacker, Steinacker Law PLLC, Plaintiff’s Attorney. 417 E Pioneer Ste. A Puyallup, WA 98372 Pierce County, WA. (253) 242-3558. IDX-945232

December 14, 21, 28, 2021, January 4, 11, 18, 2022