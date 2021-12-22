Case No. 21-2-05700-6

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



vs.

MJ BROOKS a/k/a M JEREMY BROOKS; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the above-named Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claims are stated in the written Complaint, a copy which is served upon you with this summons.

In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you (or sixty (60) days if the Summons is served on you outside the State of Washington), excluding the day of service, or a Default Judgment may be entered against you without notice. A Default Judgment is one where Plaintiff is entitled to what is asked for in the Complaint because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a Default Judgment may be entered.

You may demand that the Plaintiff file the lawsuit with the Court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the Plaintiff. Within fourteen (14) days after you serve the demand, the Plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the Court, or the service on you for this Summons and Complaint will be void.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Dated: April 29, 2021

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

David E. McAllister (WSB No. 37755)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Aldridge Pite, LLP

4375 Jutland Drive, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92117

(858) 750-7600 IDX-945481

December 22, 29, 2021, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022