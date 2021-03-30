Case No.: 20-7-00233-18

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of:

Advis Ray Johnson D.O.B. 09/05/2019

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Mysteria Kaye Johnson, Mother AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Termination Petition was filed on November 13, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: May 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in this hearing by Zoom as follows:

Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.

Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID; (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 448 406 187

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 19th day of March, 2021, by Rachel M. Van Strayhorn, WSBA #52419, Assistant Attorney General

IDX-923289

March 30, April 6, 13, 2021