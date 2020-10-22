Case No.: 20-7-00134-18

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Guardianship)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP JUVENILE COURT

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Dependency of:

Kendyll Marie Becker

D.O.B. 10/11/2004

Minor Child.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Raechel A. Spaulding, mother

2. Carl R. Becker, father

AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Guardianship Petition was filed on May 12, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in these hearings by Zoom as follows:

Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.

Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID: (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 448 406 187

The hearing will determine if a guardianship should be established as to your child as defined in RCW 13.36.040. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a guardianship order in your absence. This will significantly impact your parental rights regarding your child.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. DATED this 20th day of October, by John Jaquish, WSBA #46528 Assistant Attorney General

IDX-911713

October 22, 29, November 5, 2020