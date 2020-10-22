Case No.: 20-7-00134-18
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(Guardianship)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF KITSAP JUVENILE COURT
Dependency of:
Kendyll Marie Becker
D.O.B. 10/11/2004
Minor Child.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
1. Raechel A. Spaulding, mother
2. Carl R. Becker, father
AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
A Guardianship Petition was filed on May 12, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in these hearings by Zoom as follows:
Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.
Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID: (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592
Meeting ID: 448 406 187
The hearing will determine if a guardianship should be established as to your child as defined in RCW 13.36.040. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a guardianship order in your absence. This will significantly impact your parental rights regarding your child.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. DATED this 20th day of October, by John Jaquish, WSBA #46528 Assistant Attorney General
IDX-911713
October 22, 29, November 5, 2020