Case No.: 20-7-00134-18

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Guardianship)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP JUVENILE COURT

Dependency of:

Kendyll Marie Becker

D.O.B. 10/11/2004

Minor Child.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Carl R Becker, FATHER AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Guardianship Petition was filed on May 12, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if a guardianship should be established as to your child as defined in RCW 13.36.040. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a guardianship order in your absence. This will significantly impact your parental rights regarding your child.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. DATED this 17th day of September, 2020, by John Jaquish, WSBA #46528 Assistant Attorney General

IDX-909129

September 19, 26, October 6, 2020