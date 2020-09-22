Case No.: 20-7-00134-18
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(Guardianship)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF KITSAP JUVENILE COURT
Dependency of:
Kendyll Marie Becker
D.O.B. 10/11/2004
Minor Child.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
1. Carl R Becker, FATHER AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
A Guardianship Petition was filed on May 12, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if a guardianship should be established as to your child as defined in RCW 13.36.040. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a guardianship order in your absence. This will significantly impact your parental rights regarding your child.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. DATED this 17th day of September, 2020, by John Jaquish, WSBA #46528 Assistant Attorney General
IDX-909129
September 19, 26, October 6, 2020