Summons by Publication

Case No: 20-7-00067-06-NOTICE AND SUMMONS OF PUBLICATION

by Ken Spurrell

Case No: 20-7-00067-06

NOTICE AND SUMMONS OF PUBLICATION (Dependency)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Interest of:

WALLER, JASMINE MONIQUE

DOB: 07/04/05

Minor Child

TO: PHILLIP RASHAWN VALENTINE, aka JORDAN VALENTINE, Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on March 16, 2020, and a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on March 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at:

Clark County Superior Court

Family Law Annex

601 West Evergreen Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98660

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THIS HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at 360-993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED: February 1, 2022, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

IDX-947997

February 3, 10, 17, 2022

