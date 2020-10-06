Case No.: 20-4-01706-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 20-4-01706-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

JEANNE L. KELLY, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above court has appointed D. Ben Henzel as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the foregoing court. The claim must be presented by the later of: (1) thirty days after the date of mailing this Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

October 6, 2020.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE &

ATTORNEY:

D. Ben Henzel, WSBA No. 33376

224 S Hamilton St, Ste 301

Portland, OR 97239

Telephone: (503) 546-1588; Fax: (503) 546-1589

Email: dbh@henzelpc.com

October 6, 13, 20, 2020