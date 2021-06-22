CASE NO. 20-4-00623-1

NOTICE OF SALE

PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Be advised that the real property located at 957 Tipsoo Loop N, Rainier, Thurston County, WA 98576, Tax Parcel #63560007700, legal described as TRACT 77A MOUNTAIN VIEW ESTATES “C”, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 17 OF PLATS, PAGE 54 IN THURSTON COUNTY, WA, shall be sold on or about July 1, 2021 for $415,000.00. The Sale can be confirmed on or after July 1, 2021. Bids are invited for purchasing the property and must be in writing and delivered to 15306 Main St. E., Ste B, Sumner WA 98390 before 5:00 p.m. on JUNE 30, 2021. Any bid for the property must exceed $415,000.00 by at least 10% and be for payment in full. Bidder must also comply with RCW 11.56.110. SNYDER LAW FIRM, LLC – 15306 Main St. E., Ste B – Sumner WA 98390

IDX-930701

June 22, 29, 2021