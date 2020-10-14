Case No. 20-2-05518-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

JESUS GARCIA, et al, Plaintiffs, vs. SAGER FAMILY HOMES, INC., et al., Defendants

The State of Washington to the said HIGHLAND HOMES INC.: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of October, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the third-party complaint of the third-party plaintiff SAGER FAMILY HOMES INC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for third-party plaintiff SAGER FAMILY HOMES INC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a construction defect matter involving allegations that houses in the Theresa Estates subdivision in Tacoma, Washington, were constructed improperly and, as a result, have incurred damage and require repair.

Kevin Clonts, WSB #45900, Attorney for Sager Family Homes Inc.

Rizzo Mattingly Bosworth PC

1300 SW Sixth Ave., Suite 330

Portland, OR 97201

October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 10, 18, 2020