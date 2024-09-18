CASE NO.19-2-08762-1

ORDER OF SALE ON

REAL PROPERTY ON JUDGMENT

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. ROBERT G. TORREZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT G. TORREZ; REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: ROBERT G. TORREZ AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT G. TORREZ, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Pierce County Sheriff.

On April 3, 2020, Plaintiff PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC, (“Plaintiff”), obtained a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce, against Judgment Debtors Robert G. Torrez; Rebecca L. Torrez aka Rebecca L. Street; and a non-monetary judgment against all other interested party defendants All Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Robert G. Torrez and Rebeca L. Torrez aka Rebecca L. Street; State of Washington; and Occupants of the Premises.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises legally described as follows:

THE NORTHWESTERLY 50 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 130 FEET OF LOT 7, BLOCK 31, AMERICAN LAKE, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS AT PAGES 28 AND 29, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; EXCEPT THE NORTHEASTERLY 27 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Assessor’s Tax Account Number 2200002211

Commonly referred to as: 8209 Maple Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the April 3, 2020 Judgment is $137,833.08, plus post-judgment interest accruing after April 3, 2020 to the end of the redemption period, at the rate of 4.50% annum; post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees, costs, publication costs, and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount pursuant to the Judgment.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Judgment Debtors and that the court will establish a zero-month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale, and the Sheriff should be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period pursuant to RCW 61.12.093. Witness, the Honorable TIMOTHY L ASHCRAFT, Judge of the above entitled Court and the seal thereof, affixed this 15 day of August, 2024. SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY By: CONSTANCE R. WHITE,

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: Ayana Watson, Deputy Clerk

Entered Judgement

# 20-9-02015-1 The sale date has been set for NOVEMBER 1, 2024. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

GHIDOTTI BERGER LLP

Submitted By:

Ryan M. Carson, WSBA #41057

Attorney for Plaintiff

rcarson@ghidottiberger.com 1444 Railroad Avenue, Ste. 236

Edmonds, WA 98020-4100

Telephone: (949) 427-2010

IDX-1002458

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 2024