Case No. 1242186-Pre-Trial

Case No. 1242186

IN THE 3RD DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT IN AND FOR SALT LAKE COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of Francis Martinez (08/22/2024)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel J. Martinez seeks to disestablish the paternity of David Martinez Ortega concerning the minor child, Francis Martinez. On 6/18/25 a DNA test established Daniel J. Martinez as the biological father of the child.

Upcoming Pre-Trial: 11/17/25 at 10:30a.m.

Matheson Courthouse Judge Aaron Flater 450 S. State Street, SL2, Salt Lake City, UT 84114 First publication: 11/03/25

Last publication: 11/14/25

IDX-1022114

November 3, 10, 2025