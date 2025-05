Case #5A813850C

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR

NAME CHANGE

PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

STATE OF WASHINGTON

Regarding the Name Change of:

EVELYN MIRABELL MILILANI GARCIA

Minor(s)

By:

NOELLE KAKU

Parent/Guardian

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON- DIRECTED TO:

JIMMY KAWIKA GARCIA

(Absent Parent)

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW 4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above-named minor child(ren), has filled a Petition to Change the Name of: EVELYN MIRABELL MILILANI GARCIA to EVELYN MIRABELL KAKU

(Former name(s) to New Name(s)

The hearing on this matter shall be held on Thu 07/03/2025 at 1:15pm at the following address:

930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #604 Tacoma, WA 98402

FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINOR(s).

DATED: May 2, 2025

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

Pierce County District Court 930 Tacoma Ave s Rm 239

Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph #(253)798-6311

IDX-1013113

May 12, 19, 27, 2025