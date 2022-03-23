Case #22-2-00127-1-Summons by Publication

Case #22-2-00127-1

Washington State Summons by Publication

Petitioner: Kimberlea Masser Respondent: Fresnel F. Williams II

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to: FRESNEL F WILLIAMS II, YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on: April 14,2022 1:00pm, At Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S. Room 117 Tacoma, WA and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order)

1. You are restrained from causing petitioner any physical harm, bodily injury, assault including sexual assault, and from molesting, harassing, threatening, or stalking the same.

2. You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the party/s in person or through others, direct or indirectly.

3. You are further restrained from entering the petitioner’s residence, school, or place of employment.

A copy of the petition notice of hearing, and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.

IDX-951042

March 23, 30, April 6, 2022