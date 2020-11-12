Cascade Warbirds Scholarship News

Cascade Warbirds 2020 Scholarship Winners Make Great Progress

Cascade Warbirds introduction of their 2020 Scholarship winners was delayed by the difficulties of Covid-19, but the students progress certainly was not. All four have completed the ground school requirements leading to a private pilot license.

Two of the scholarship awards went to young women this year. Candace Do, from Bellevue, was a 2020 graduate from Newport High School. She was also a Running Start student at Bellevue Community College. Inayah Farooqi, from Redmond, is a senior in The Cambridge Program at Juanita High School. With aspirations to become a professional pilot, she has been considering the US Air Force as a career step.

Harrison Pulido is from Lynnwood and a senior at Bothell High School. He hopes to become a commercial pilot as well as an aerospace engineer. While working full time to fund his college education, Auburn resident Riley Brux became the final scholarship winner to complete his ground school training.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with several flight schools in the Puget Sound area to provide the scholarship recipient with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights. This scholarship is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of award. It is valued at $1,100 and several awards are made each year. Successful completion of this private pilot ground school will qualify the student to take the FAA private pilot knowledge test.

Recognizing the cost of the flight training required for a pilot’s license, the scholarship program offers an additional $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to one scholarship recipient who intends to earn their FAA private pilot certificate within the following year. Applicants must complete the ground school course, both introductory flights, and submit an essay by September 30 of the scholarship year. Funds are released to the winner of the best essay in stages as the recipient completes training milestones: $1,000 after completing their first solo flight, $1,000 after completing their long solo cross-country, and $500 after earning the private pilot certificate.

Students Pulido, Do, and Farooqi completed their scholarship requirements and submitted their essays by September 30, thereby qualifying for the grant, which was awarded to Harrison Pulido. Pulido has indicated he intends to pursue his flight training with nearby Snohomish Flying Service at Harvey Field.

Interested students, parents, and advisors should visit http://www.cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the Scholarship Application.

Cascade Warbirds is Squadron #2 of EAA Warbirds of America and is a non-profit organization of local aviation enthusiasts, many of whom are pilot-owners of historic military aircraft. With over 250 members and the largest squadron in Warbirds of America, Cascade Warbirds is centered in the Puget Sound area. Its mission is to promote and encourage the flying preservation and display of Warbird aircraft (Keep ‘em Flying), to honor Veterans, and to engage in aviation education. Find more about them on the web at http://www.cascadewarbirds.org

Cascade Warbirds 2021 Aviation Scholarship Progam Now Open

Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for Private Pilot Ground School with Introductory Flights to inspire today’s young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with several flight schools in the Puget Sound area to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights. The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours. Classes generally meet two weeknights per week for two and one-half hours and one Saturday per week for four hours over a period of six weeks. Successful completion of this Private Pilot Ground School will qualify a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

This award also includes two instructional flights in a light aircraft, the make and model of which will be matched to the student. The first flight will occur part way through the ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course. Each flight will include a pre-flight briefing, actual taxi and runway procedures, introduction to radio communications, the take-off, a series of in-flight maneuvers, the return and landing, and post-flight procedures. These two flights will be logged in the student’s personal logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a Private Pilot license.

Recognizing the cost of the flight training required for a pilot’s license, the scholarship program offers an additional $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to one scholarship recipient who intends to earn their FAA private pilot certificate within the following year. Applicants must complete the ground school course, both introductory flights, and submit an essay by September 30 of the scholarship year. Funds are released to the winner of the best essay in stages as the recipient completes training milestones: $1,000 after completing their first solo flight, $1,000 after completing their long solo cross-country, and $500 after earning the private pilot certificate.

This scholarship is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of award. This scholarship is valued at $1,350. Interested students, parents, and advisors should visit https://www.cascadewarbirds.org/youth/ for program information and the 2021 Scholarship Application. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2021.

Cascade Warbirds is Squadron #2 of EAA Warbirds of America and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local aviation enthusiasts, many of whom are pilot-owners of historic military aircraft. With over 250 members and the largest squadron in Warbirds of America, Cascade Warbirds members are centered in the Puget Sound area, extending throughout Washington, and also from British Columbia to Nevada. Its mission is to promote and encourage the flying preservation and display of Warbird aircraft (Keep ‘em Flying), to honor Veterans, and to engage in aviation education. On the web at http://www.cascadewarbirds.org

– Cascade Warbirds