Call for Bids Contract No. E2143

PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

SPANAWAY TRANSIT CENTER SEWER & WATER CROSSINGS

Contract No. E2143

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment, and materials to complete the Spanaway Transit Center Sewer and Water Crossings Bid.

Scope of Work:

All materials and labor necessary to complete Sewer and Water infrastructure to the Spanaway Transit Center per the plans and Specifications, including, but not limited to: traffic control, water, sanitary sewer, and drainage utilities as well as paving and restoration of disturbed surfaces. The Spanaway Transit Center Geotechnical Report FINAL will be added to BXWA (Builders Exchange of Washington) as a reference report for contractor reference.

The Engineer’s Estimate is $700,000.00 to $900,000.00

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 11:00 a.m. on April 9, 2025, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference and site visit have been set for March 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Potential bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. It is not a requirement to attend to submit a bid. The site visit will convene at 20702 Mountain Hwy E, Spanaway, WA 98387. Parking will be available: All interested Bidders shall park on the vacant Park and Ride lot. *Do not drive onto Bus Loop*

All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Luis Hernandez, lhernandez@piercetransit.org

Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid.

Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Luis Hernandez

Procurement Coordinator

IDX-1010701

March 18, 2025