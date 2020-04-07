Buy a hot meal for a homeless neighbor and support a locally owned restaurant

The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all of us. It is hitting our homeless neighbors maybe hardest of all. As services are limited and donations are down, many shelters and non-profits are having to provide with far less than normal.

We are also seeing the impact on small businesses and family owned restaurants many of which are staffed with wage employees who are desperate to keep their paychecks coming in during this crisis.

What if we could make a connection between these two groups to help each weather this storm?

Dickey’s BBQ Pit is a locally, family owned restaurant in your community and wants to provide a hot meal to our homeless neighbors at the Tacoma Rescue Mission. We are hoping to provide 425 hot meals to the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Dickey’s will provide the meals at a discounted rate of $7.50 per plate so that means we are attempting to raise a total of $3,300. Any amount raised over this total will go to additional hot meals for the homeless in our community. If there is enough interest, Dickey’s would like to make this a regular event providing a BBQ meal for the Tacoma Rescue Mission.

Please considering donating a hot meal for a homeless neighbor. While we all are practicing social distancing, many of us are looking for way to reach out and connect to minimize the impact of our physical isolation. If you are looking to give and help out your community during this pandemic, consider that your donation will be helping out in the following ways:

· Providing a hot meal to our homeless neighbors and alleviating some financial burden for a local non-profit.

· Keeps the doors open on a small, family owned and operated business.

· Hourly wage workers, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck, stay employed and continued to get paid.

Every donation of any size, large or small, is appreciated and will go a long way to feed our homeless neighbors and keep workers employed in our community. Find the GoFundMe campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2-for-1-help-homeless-amp-support-local-restaurant.