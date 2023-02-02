Bryan Perry Quick Income Trader: 9-Month Millionaire System Review

Bryan Perry and his team have launched a new marketing campaign for Quick Income Trader featuring The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint.

By subscribing to Bryan Perry’s Quick Income Trader today, you can become part of the 9-Month Millionaire beta program. The program includes a bundle of bonus reports and perks to help you potentially get rich quickly.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Bryan Perry’s Quick Income Trader and the 9-Month Millionaire program today in our review.

What is Bryan Perry’s Quick Income Trader?

Bryan Perry’s Quick Income Trader is a monthly financial newsletter led by Bryan Perry.

The goal of Quick Income Trader is to help investors earn monthly cash payments by selling out-of-the-money call options on a select group of market-leading stocks. The goal is to provide risk-averse traders with rapid income.

The Quick Income Trader portfolio has around 7 to 8 positions at any time. These positions allow investors to capture “a cash payment every week or so,” according to the official website.

An annual subscription to Quick Income Trader is usually priced at $1,995 per year. However, as part of a special 2023 promotion, Bryan offers a one-year subscription for $995 and a two-year one for $1,695.

Plus, all new Quick Income Trader subscriptions come with a bundle of bonus reports and access to the 9-Month Millionaire beta program.

Quick Income Trader is published by Bryan Perry Investing and Eagle Products, LLC.

Who is Bryan Perry?

Bryan Perry is a financial editor known for his Cash Machine advisory service. Over the past decade, Bryan has recommended various high-yielding investments to subscribers through Cash Machine.

Before launching Cash Machine, Bryan worked as a financial advisor for Bear Stearns, Paine Webber, and Lehman Brothers. He also co-hosted weekly financial shows on the Bloomberg affiliate radio network from 1997 to 1997, was frequently quoted by Forbes, Business Week, and MarketWatch, and has spoken at numerous investment forums across the United States.

Backed by three decades of experience inside Wall Street, Bryan aims to provide investors with unique insight into markets.

Today, Bryan Perry offers four primary advisory services, including Cash Machine (an upgraded version of Cash Machine called Premium Income PRO), Quick Income Trader, Breakout Profits Alert, and Hi-Tech Trader.

What is the 9-Month Millionaire Program?

As part of a 2023 promotion, Bryan Perry bundles access to the 9-Month Millionaire program with all new subscriptions to Quick Income Trader.

If you subscribe to Quick Income Trader today, you get a bundle of bonus reports, guides, and tools – including an eBook called The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint.

According to the official website, the 9-Month Millionaire program is only open to a small group. The beta program is accepting 100 applicants. Anyone who subscribes to Quick Income Trader shortly via the official website can automatically join the 9-Month Millionaire beta program.

Key features of the 9-Month Millionaire beta program include:

Discover a simple blueprint and learn how to amass your first million dollars in trading gains quickly

Discover how quickly and easily you can get started in this system and transform your life

Join a small, tight-knit group of people taking part in the 9-Month Millionaire beta program

Revolutionize the way you trade and be the first in line as gains come in

Bryan Perry claims to have two straight years of success in helping readers make $1 million or more in trading gains in just nine months. With the latest edition of the 9-Month Millionaire program, Bryan aims to help even more investors get rich quickly.

How to Turn $5k Into $1.07 Million in 9 Months

Turning a $5,000 initial investment into $1.07 million in 9 months is not realistic for the average investor. However, Bryan claims to have earned similar gains in the last two years and plans to make similar gains in 2023 with a new group of investors.

Despite the enormous gains, Bryan claims it’s easy to join the system:

The system does not involve trading penny stocks, futures, risky options, or cryptocurrencies

You don’t need a lot of trading experience

All you need, besides a trading account, is to follow Bryan’s simple steps he shares with all members of the 9-Month Millionaire beta program.

Bryan claims the trading system “may be the easiest trading system you’ll ever use.”

Bryan believes his 9-Month Millionaire system “will be your favorite and most lucrative moneymaking strategy.”

Bryan claims 99% of professional investors use this trading system, although 99% of retail investors have never heard of it.

As proof, Bryan cites a chart where he started with an initial investment of $5,000 in January 2020, then turned that into $1.07 million by September 2020. On that chart, we see Bryan earning 100% gains in about a week by investing in DR Horton (DHI), then investing all of his returns into Bank of America (BAC) and earning 62.57% returns over the next month. After a series of other winning trades, Bryan invested $546,367 into Alpha Pro Tech (APT) in August 2020, then earned 96.15% returns by September 2, 2020, giving him a total of $1.07 million.

How Does the 9-Month Millionaire Trading System Work?

Typically, when someone claims they can turn your $5,000 investment into $1.07 million in 9 months, you’re being scammed. So how does the 9-Month Millionaire trading system work? How can you get involved with zero experience required? Is 9-Month Millionaire a scam?

We can’t spoil the 9-Month Millionaire program upfront. However, Bryan reveals complete details of his investment system and how it works in an eBook called The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint.

In The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint, you’ll discover topics like:

A complete breakdown of Bryan’s 9-Month Millionaire investment system and how it works. It’s a brief blueprint describing simple instructions on compounding your trades to earn up to $1 million quickly.

Easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions anyone with a trading account can follow without required experience. Bryan claims that if you can order a pizza online, you’ll have no trouble following his step-by-step instructions and potentially earning huge returns.

How to earn returns of 100% in an average of 38 days, doubling your money roughly every month to quickly turn a small investment into over $1 million.

How to take advantage of new trends to get rich quickly. In 2020, for example, Bryan recommended concentrating on 5G tech stocks and AI. He found this focus supercharged his system.

How you could quickly earn huge returns on investment in a fraction of the time it would take to achieve similar returns in ordinary markets. According to the official website, the 9-Month Millionaire system delivered average annualized gains of 330.2% between 2017 and 2020, compared to 12.7% returns with the S&P 500 and 18.6% returns with the Nasdaq.

What You Need to Get Started with the 9-Month Millionaire Trading System

Bryan believes you could become a millionaire within nine months by following the step-by-step process in The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint.

According to Bryan, all you need to get started is:

A brokerage account

$5,000 inside that account (Bryan recommends $15,000 for a bigger cushion, although $5,000 is fine)

An internet connection

The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint book walks you through the first trade

Once you have these required materials, follow the blueprint to burst through the 7-figure barrier.

What’s Included with Quick Income Trader?

Anyone subscribed to Quick Income Trader today receives a bundle of bonus reports, guides, and tools – including complete access to the 9-Month Millionaire beta program and a copy of The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint.

Here’s what is included with all new issues of Quick Income Trader:

Quick Income Trader Benefit #1: The 9-Month Millionaire Blueprint: This dossier walks you through the simple blueprint for making your first million dollars. You can discover a step-by-step process for turning an initial investment of $5,000 into $1.07 million in just nine months by making multiple profitable trades again and again. Bryan claims his system delivered 330.2% annualized returns between 2017 and 2020. Today, anyone can earn similar returns by following the simple step-by-step guide in this eBook, according to the official website – even if you have limited experience.

Quick Income Trader Benefit #2: Weekly Hotline Alerts with New Recommendations: Each week, Bryan sends new moneymaking recommendations, investment opportunities, ideas, and updates on what stocks to trade, when to sell them, and when to liquidate your trade to maximize profits. Bryan claims there’s “no guesswork involved” on your end – just make the trades when Bryan tells you to make the trades to potentially earn huge returns on investment.

Quick Income Trader Benefit #3: Special Email and Text Message Alerts: Subscribers can sign up to receive email and text message alerts from Bryan and his team to ensure they never miss a trade recommendation. If Bryan spots a good investment opportunity, he wants you to know about; then he’ll send an immediate email or text alert. Bryan explains that these text alerts allow you to “take immediate action to capture the big profit moves before other traders.”

Quick Income Trader Benefit #4: 24/7 VIP Access to Private Members-Only Areas of Bryan’s Website: All Quick Income Trader subscribers also receive 24/7 access to the members-only area of Bryan’s website. You receive a password to gain access. Then, you can read Bryan’s research on companies – including specific investment opportunities that fit the 9-Month Millionaire profile. Inside the members-only area, you can also discover Bryan’s trade recommendations, the model portfolio, and a library of guides, reports, and dossiers. In fact, Bryan compares all of this information to “the equivalent of a professional trader’s education” and “like having a Wall Street pro as a financial advisor.”

Quick Income Trader #5: Access to Model Portfolio: Want to earn similar returns to Bryan Perry and other Quick Income Trader subscribers? All Quick Income Trader subscriptions come with access to a model portfolio. You can view the positions of open trades, their entry and exit date, their target sell price, and more.

High-End Bonus #1: A Lifelong “Pension Plan”: This bonus eBook, included with all new subscriptions to Quick Income Trader, is valued at $2,000 as a standalone service, according to Bryan. The book walks you through an ultra-safe, conservative stock portfolio where you can make instant cash. Bryan explains how to execute a simple trading strategy called writing covered calls. Bryan claims, “in five years, I have never lost money on one single covered call,” which is why he believes this strategy is ideal for low-risk, conservative investors who want cash flow. By implementing this strategy, you could create your own lifelong pension plan.

High-End Bonus #2: Quick Income Trader Video Series: This video series thoroughly walks you through the 9-Month Millionaire system. Bryan explains the step-by-step process to turn a small investment into over $1 million by the end of the year. You can discover how to earn a quick income consistently, along with Bryan’s theory and secrets behind the system.

Quick Income Trader #3: Conference Call with Bryan Perry: Every six months – and sometimes more – Bryan schedules a conference call with subscribers. You can jump on this conference call to get private intel from Bryan’s research firm, precise forecasts of the best sectors, and other investment opportunities that could deliver explosive returns in the coming months.

Overall, Bryan Perry values all of this material for $7,547. You receive it all today in exchange for subscribing to Quick Income Trader.

Quick Income Trader Pricing

Quick Income Trader is priced at $995 for a one-year subscription or $1,695 for a two-year subscription as part of a 2023 promotion. The official website is the only place to sign up for this trading system.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1-Year Membership: $995 per year

2-Year Membership: $1,695 every two years

Quarterly Billing Membership: $275 per quarter

All subscriptions automatically renew at the end of your subscription period. You can cancel your subscription at any point without penalty. You can contact customer service via telephone at 1-877-728-8999 or via email at customerservice@bryanperryinvesting.com if you have any questions.

Quick Income Trader Refund Policy

Bryan Perry backs all subscriptions to Quick Income Trader with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re not 100% satisfied with Quick Income Trader, the 9-Month Millionaire program, or any included materials, you can request a complete refund with no questions asked within the first 30 days of your membership.

About Eagle Products, LLC

Eagle Products, LLC is a financial publishing company offering a range of newsletters, reports, subscription services, and guides.

The company is led by a group of trusted advisors, including Mark Skousen, Jim Woods, Bryan Perry, Bob Carlson, and Jon Johnson.

Today, Eagle Products has 230,000+ subscribers. The company also operates subsidiary websites like StockInvestor.com, DividendInvestor.com, and TradersCrux.com, among others.

Bryan Perry publishes four guides under the Bryan Perry Investing brand, including Quick Income Trader, Cash Machine, Breakout Profits Alert, and Hi-Tech Trader.

You can contact Eagle Products, LLC and the Quick Income Trader customer service team via the following:

Email: customerservice@bryanperryinvesting.com

Phone: 1-877-728-8999

Mailing Address: Bryan Perry Publications, Eagle Publishing, Inc. 122 C St NW, Suite 515, Washington, DC 20001

Eagle Products, LLC is a division of Caron Broadcasting, Inc.

Final Word

Bryan Perry has created an investment system capable of turning a $5,000 investment into $1.07 million within just nine months.

Instead of keeping the investment system to himself, Bryan has decided to share it with the world. Today, all new subscriptions to Quick Income Trader include access to the 9-Month Millionaire beta program, where you can join like-minded investors as they seek to earn life-changing money in the next few months by following a step-by-step guide.

To learn more about Quick Income Trader and the 9-Month Millionaire beta program, or to subscribe to Quick Income Trader today, visit the official website!

ALSO READ: