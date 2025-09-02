Bridge closure over White River severs a critical transportation link

The closure of a bridge connecting eastern King and Pierce counties is dealing a blow to businesses in the area and adding lots of time to commutes.

But the White River Bridge could reopen to alternating traffic by the end of next month.

A semitruck crash on Aug. 18 caused structural damage running the length of the bridge on State Route 410.

Gov. Bob Ferguson on Wednesday declared a state of emergency due to the damage, potentially opening up federal dollars to reimburse for repair costs.

“The White River Bridge is a critical lifeline to these communities, and we are doing all we can to get it reopened as quickly as possible,” Ferguson said in a statement.

The bridge, built in 1949, connects the cities of Enumclaw and Buckley. Detours around the closure can add 45 minutes of travel. Before the crash, the White River Bridge carried more than 22,000 vehicles per day, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Estimates to repair the steel truss bridge could exceed $2 million, according to Ferguson’s emergency declaration. Its last inspection showed it was in fair condition.

King County Executive Shannon Braddock issued a similar proclamation over the weekend to foster extra resources to respond to the bridge closure. It also called for a nearby pedestrian bridge to remain open to walkers, bikers and emergency vehicles 24 hours a day with added safety measures.

The state Department of Transportation will install five temporary braces, similar to a cast for a human’s broken bone, the agency said late Wednesday. Once that’s done, the plan is to reopen one lane.

Both lanes won’t be able to reopen until permanent repairs are made. State engineers are working on a plan for what that will look like.

Buckley Mayor Beau Burkett said earlier Wednesday that the city is looking at interim measures to ease burdens for commuters, like expanding parking lots, creating paths for people who need to cross the bridge and adding lights.

“These are improvements that were not budgeted for, and the Governor’s emergency declaration will hopefully assist us in securing the resources needed to implement them quickly,” Burkett said in an email. “This support is critical to helping our community stay connected while longer-term repair solutions are developed.”

Businesses in the area have already seen sales drop 30% to 50%, said Pierce County Councilmember Dave Morell, whose district includes Buckley.

Morell noted many Enumclaw teachers live in Buckley. The city also doesn’t have a grocery store, so residents usually shop on the other side of the White River Bridge.

On the King County side of the bridge, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro says everything from usually routine drives to medical appointments and delivering meals to seniors has been disrupted.

“It feels like COVID 2.0,” Molinaro said via email, adding that Enumclaw is a “strong community, however the bridge needs to reopen quickly.”

She welcomed the news of one-lane traffic, but said during rush hour, the drive time will likely remain lengthy.

She hopes Ferguson’s disaster declaration will help provide funding to businesses hurt by the closure. King County is looking at a loan program run by the U.S. Small Business Administration to potentially help local establishments.

Ferguson’s declaration calls on state agencies to “do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions.”

Disaster declarations don’t guarantee the feds will cover costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency this year has twice rejected the state’s request for federal help to cover tens of millions of dollars in damage caused by a bomb cyclone late last year.

Meanwhile, a dozen miles south of the White River Bridge, the Fairfax Bridge, a gateway to Mount Rainier, has been permanently closed since April due to deterioration. The state transportation department is considering rebuilding a new bridge there, or tearing down the existing bridge and building nothing new in its place.

Jayme Peloli has been pushing Ferguson to open up state reserves to help local businesses in the town of Wilkeson, where she lives, and the surrounding communities affected by the Fairfax Bridge closure.

Peloli said Ferguson called her before issuing Wednesday’s proclamation on the White River Bridge. He told her his team would work with her to find solutions given the infrastructure issues with the Fairfax Bridge don’t qualify it for emergency federal reimbursements, Peloli said.

