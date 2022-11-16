Brain Savior Reviewed (Mindful Wellness)

Brain Savior is a mind boosting formula available exclusively online through MindBoostingTips.com.

Featuring a blend of natural, non-habit-forming ingredients, Brain Savior is targeted to older adults who want to support memory, cognition, and overall brain health as they age.

Does Brain Savior live up to the hype? How does Brain Savior work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Brain Savior and its effects today in our review.

What is Brain Savior?

Brain Savior is a nutritional supplement created by Mindful Nutrition. By taking two capsules of the supplement daily, you can use natural ingredients to boost memory, cognition, and overall brain health.

While some nootropics are marketed to younger adults and college-age students, Brain Savior is marketed specifically to older adults and their adult children. If you’ve noticed an increasing number of “senior moments” in yourself or a loved one, then Brain Savior may be the solution you need.

According to reviews shared on the official website, customers have experienced significant improvements in brain health after using Brain Savior for just one week.

One woman claims her 71-year old husband is “like a different person” after using Brain Savior for just one week and she is no longer worried about him ending up in a memory care facility.

Another woman, Susan, was diagnosed with early stage dementia but experienced a significant improvement in symptoms after taking Brain Savior.

Brain Savior is priced at $69 per bottle and available exclusively online through MindBoostingTips.com. As part of a 2022 promotion, Brain Savior is available for as low as $49 per bottle along with bonuses, free shipping, and other perks.

Brain Savior Benefits

According to the makers of Brain Savior, the natural ingredients in the formula can treat, prevent, and reverse memory loss while aiding cognition in various ways.

Here are some of the advertised benefits of Brain Savior, according to the official website:

Prevent, treat, and even reverse memory loss

Give you back the razor sharp recall you had before middle age

Natural ingredients based on peer-reviewed studies from Harvard and MIT

Used by thousands of people worldwide to fight back against memory and cognitive issues

Noticeable benefits within a week, with further benefits the longer you use it

Help defend your blood brain barrier and fight back against “leaky brain syndrome”

How Does Brain Savior Work?

Brain Savior uses a blend of natural ingredients to support cognition in various ways. Many of the ingredients are similar to the ones found in conventional nootropic supplements – including bacopa monnieri, citicoline, and certain B vitamins.

Nootropics are a class of supplements designed to support cognition and memory in various ways. Certain supplement ingredients have been shown to help with memory, thinking power, and overall mental wellness. Some nootropic supplement ingredients work because they’re filled with antioxidants. These antioxidants target inflammation throughout the brain, which can help with mental fog and overall mental energy.

Other ingredients could help with cognitive power by addressing anxiety and stress. Brain Savior contains L-theanine, for example, which is prized for its adaptogenic properties. Like other adaptogens, L-theanine can support your body’s response to physical and cognitive stressors. When you’re stressed and anxious, your brain can’t perform as well.

Some natural ingredients are linked to beta amyloid plaque formation. People with degenerative brain disease tend to have higher levels of beta amyloid plaque than others. Although researchers aren’t sure why some people have higher levels of plaque, certain ingredients have been linked to lower beta amyloid plaque levels, which could help support overall cognition.

Brain Savior also targets the blood brain barrier, supporting the blood brain barrier to prevent neurotoxins from entering the brain, making it easy to defend against “leaky brain.”

Cognitive Issues Aren’t Inevitable: Defend Yourself Before It’s Too Late

The makers of Brain Savior introduce their supplement with a warning: “senior moments” aren’t a natural part of aging, nor are they inevitable. In fact, if you don’t act against senior moments today, your brain could develop irreversible damage.

As proof, the makers of Brain Savior cite research from Harvard showing there’s something in your body “that’s slowly eating away at your brain and robbing you of your precious memories.”

By taking Brain Savior daily, you can purportedly stop this brain-eating activity and restore your cognition.

“Imagine preventing the onset of brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia and no longer worrying about losing your independence. Well, now you can.”

The same Harvard study linked above also found certain activities reduced the activity of the brain-eating molecule, helping you fight back against cognitive decline and memory issues.

A Toxic Element in Your Home Could Worsen Memory Issues

In 2020, researchers identified a neurotoxin common in households across America. This neurotoxin could be secretly stealing your memory, erasing faces and names, and worsening your cognitive health.

“It’s in our hair, our food, our water, and a shocking new study…shows over 200 million Americans are exposed to this neurotoxin every day.”

Because of this toxin and its exposure to the masses, nearly one third of Americans will die with memory-related issues.

Fortunately, Brain Savior claims to be the solution. By taking two capsules of Brain Savior daily, you can take advantage of new research that could prevent, treat, and reverse memory loss:

“This new discovery is proven to prevent, treat, and yes, even reverse memory loss…I know that may sound too good to be true, especially when mainstream medicine still claims memory loss is ‘irreversible’. But don’t believe that for a second.”

From PFAS to artificial toxins and microplastics, we’re surrounded by neurotoxins every day. Brain Savior aims to help by preventing these neurotoxins from crossing the blood brain barrier.

Who Created Brain Savior?

Brain Savior was created by a 57-year old man named Joseph Thomas who witnessed the dangers of memory loss firsthand. Joseph’s wife, Susan, had a degenerative brain condition so severe that she nearly stabbed her husband because she didn’t recognize him.

Joseph noticed small symptoms of memory issues over the years. She would forget her keys and walk into a room and forget what happened. Eventually, however, she stopped remembering the names of friends and neighbors – people she had known for years.

Initially, Joseph and Susan laughed about the small memory lapses. Then, one day, Susan’s memory loss disease became so severe that she nearly stabbed Joseph to death:

“Suddenly she turned around and looked me in the eye and her face turned to horror. ‘Who are you? Get out of my house!’ Then, she reached over and grabbed a chef’s knife out of the block on the counter.”

Susan continued screaming at Joseph, her husband of many years, to get out of their house. She didn’t recognize him. She threatened to kill him, waving the knife at him.

Joseph managed to disarm Susan, and Susan recognized it was Joseph in her house. However, the two agreed to visit a neurologist to diagnose Susan’s brain condition.

A Neurologist Diagnosed Susan with Early Stage Dementia

After the near-deadly incident, Joseph took Susan to a neurologist. That neurologist performed a number of cognitive tests on Susan.

Here’s what happened next, according to Joseph:

“After performing a number of cognitive tests, the doctor confirmed our worst fears: I’m sorry, but it appears Susan has early stage dementia.”

The doctor told Joseph and Susan they had 2 years until Susan needed 24/7 care in a nursing home.

That doctor recommended therapies and drugs to help slow down the progression of the condition. However, Joseph and Susan decided to ignore the doctor’s advice – especially after Susan experienced negative side effects from the prescription medication with no relief in sight.

Joseph and Susan didn’t want to use drugs to slow down the degenerative brain condition: they wanted to cure it. Joseph didn’t want to grow old without Susan.

Joseph Developed Brain Savior Based on Ingredients from Around the World

To make a long story short, Joseph used his background in scientific research to search for natural cures for degenerative brain conditions from around the world:

“I dedicated all my free time to reading the latest memory loss breakthroughs. I combed through countless studies. I investigated all the latest drugs, surgeries, and experimental treatments. But even though there was a ton of information with memory loss and dementia on the internet, I realized the mainstream medical community still has no clue…”

Joseph’s search led him to a doctor who was working with “leaky brain cases.” That doctor told Joseph about a specific treatment for leaky brain that could help patients around the world.

According to that doctor, leaky brain was becoming more common – and he was searching for ways to reverse it.

What is Leaky Brain?

Leaky brain is a condition where your blood-brain barrier becomes weaker.

Similar to leaky gut, leaky brain occurs when your blood-brain barrier lets more toxins into your brain than it should.

Here’s how Joseph explains leaky brain:

“Just like the caravans of illegal immigrants overwhelming our southern border, memory-killing toxins overwhelm your brain and start to punch holes in that protective wall and flood into the brain.”

Leaky brain cases, according to Joseph, have tripled in the last few years. It’s becoming worse. And leaky brain is increasingly linked to memory problems, degenerative brain conditions, and other cognitive issues.

As toxins continue to overwhelm your brain, you may notice memory issues, low brain energy, and other issues.

Joseph describes these toxins as “neuro terrorists.” Your immune system tackles these neuro terrorists using neuro inflammation. Unfortunately, this neuro inflammation eventually overwhelms your brain. Your immune system can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys, which is when it starts to target your brain cells.

These neuro terrorists are all around us. They’re in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat. All of these neuro terrorists are increasing the risk of developing degenerative brain conditions.

Susan Reversed Certain Symptoms of Early Onset Dementia with Brain Savior

Joseph started to research natural cures to fight back against neuro terrorists, reverse leaky brain, and fix Susan’s early stage dementia.

After hundreds of hours of research, Joseph met a colleague named Dr. Stone. Dr. Stone had spent the early 1990s doing research in the jungles of Asia, where he discovered new species of herbs and plants.

Dr. Stone told Joseph to look into special Buddhist tea used by Tibetan monks high in the Himalayas. These monks live to a remarkably old age and have a low risk of cognitive issues.

To make a long story short, Joseph gathered 11 science-backed ingredients together, then gave them to Susan. Here’s what happened next:

Susan was skeptical and refused to even give the formula a try, but Joseph eventually convinced Susan to take it after showing her the science

Susan took the formula every morning

After a few days, Susan felt a slight boost in energy but she was still forgetful

A week later, Susan bounded out of bed, made a cup of coffee, and was reading the news on her tablet as normal; Joseph noticed she had also remembered to feed their dog, their black lab named Otis

Joseph realized Susan had lasting energy and focus when she took the ingredients in Brain Savior every morning as part of her daily ritual

Despite being diagnosed with early stage dementia, Susan had made remarkable gains using Brain Savior. Here’s how Joseph explains what happened next:

“She told me she felt more mental clarity than she’s felt in decades…’I feel like someone turned the lights back on and my brain just woke up. I can remember names and faces so much easier. I can follow and contribute to conversations without getting tongue tied.’”

From that point forward, Susan was laughing and smiling again.

“You should have seen the look on her neurologist’s face when he saw the results of her latest memory test. ‘Not only are these memory tests completely normal. But Susan demonstrates a better recall and cognitive ability than 95% of the patients I see – even completely healthy adults in their 20s and 30s.’”

Because of all of these benefits, Joseph found his wife was “back.” Despite being diagnosed with early stage dementia, Susan had experienced relief from certain symptoms with Brain Savior, according to the manufacturer.

Scientific Evidence for Brain Savior

Although Brain Savior has not been studied, Joseph, the creator of the formula, tested the formula on his wife and a group of people from his church.

After treating Susan’s early stage dementia with Brain Savior, Joseph started receiving questions from friends about the formula and how it worked.

Joseph made a second batch of Brain Savior, then shared it with people from church. That group experienced a dramatic improvement in memory and cognition.

Here’s how the trial worked:

Joseph gave a second batch of Brain Savior to a group of people from his church

Over the next few weeks, Joseph received “call after call” from people thanking him for clearing up their brain fog

Some people told Joseph they no longer spent 30 minutes hunting their car keys every morning; others “no longer feared jumbling their words and looking foolish”

Other people told Joseph they felt so much better about the future thanks to Brain Savior

Because of these impressive results, Joseph decided to partner with a supplement company to make a larger batch of Brain Savior. Today, anyone can buy the formula online to potentially enjoy similar benefits to Susan, Joseph’s church group, and others who have targeted cognition and memory issues with the supplement.

Brain Savior Ingredients

Brain Savior contains a blend of 11 active ingredients linked to brain health, cognition, memory, and overall healthy aging.

Here are all of the ingredients in Brain Savior and how they work, according to Mindful Nutrition.

Citicoline: Citicoline is a brain chemical found naturally throughout the body. Citicoline appears to work by increasing levels of a brain chemical called phosphatidylcholine, and that brain chemical is linked to memory formation. According to the creators of Brain Savior, citicoline strengthens the blood brain barrier, helping to defend your brain against neurotoxins.

Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi): Bacopa monnieri is a brain herb used in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, Bacopa monnieri is one of the most popular nootropic supplement ingredients available, and research has connected it to better test performance, improved memory, and more.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin found in many foods. Vitamin B6 is involved in crucial processes throughout the body. Vitamin B6, like other B vitamins, is linked to cognitive energy and other important processes.

Vitamin B9: Vitamin B9, also known as folate or folic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin found in many foods. It’s one of 8 B vitamins, and it’s crucial for converting food (carbs) into glucose.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, influences red blood cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function, and DNA production, among other factors. Vegans and vegetarians may need to take a vitamin B12 supplement because there are few good plant-based sources of vitamin B12.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Maritime pine bark extract has a long history of use in traditional remedies. Also known as pycnogenol, the plant extract appears to have powerful antioxidant effects. Some studies have linked maritime pine bark extract to relief from asthma, high cholesterol, and memory improvement.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract: Lion’s mane mushroom extract, also known as Hericium erinaceus, is a popular mushroom extract backed by centuries of use in health and wellness formulas.

Phosphatidylserine: Phosphatidylserine is a fatty substance considered a phospholipid. It protects brain cells and can inhibit the degradation of neurotransmitters. Many people take a phosphatidylserine (PS) supplement daily to support cognition.

L-Theanine: L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea and black tea and certain mushrooms. Many people drink L-theanine daily, in the form of green tea, to help with fat burning, inflammation, and overall cognition. In fact, caffeine and L-theanine is one of the most popular “stacks” in the nootropic space.

L-Tyrosine: L-tyrosine is an amino acid derived from phenylalanine. It’s a building block of protein, and protein is crucial for physical and cognitive performance. According to Mount Sinai, L-tyrosine is essential for the production of neurotransmitters like epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine.

Rhodiola Rosea: Rhodiola rosea is an herb growing in high altitude mountain ranges in parts of Europe and Asia. The roots of the plant have been used in medicine for centuries. Today, we know rhodiola rosea has adaptogenic properties, which means it can help with stress. By helping with cognitive stress, Rhodiola rosea could help with the neuroinflammation killing your brain cells.

Brain Savior Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Brain Savior is backed by positive reviews from older adults, their adult children, and others who have experienced significant improvements using the formula.

Some Brain Savior users, in fact, claim they’re no longer worried about older parents ending up in memory care facilities after just one week of using Brain Savior.

Here are some of the reviews left by customers and their relatives online:

Susan, the wife of Joseph Thomas, the 57-year old researcher who created Brain Savior, made a full recovery from her degenerative brain condition using Brain Savior. A neurologist diagnosed Susan with early stage dementia, but she reversed that condition using the ingredients in Brain Savior.

One customer gave Brain Savior to her 71-year old husband after noticing significant memory issues. That man had trouble remembering names, events, and movies they had seen. His father had also had severe memory issues. After taking Brain Savior for just one week, however, he is “cracking jokes” and “beating our grandkids at cards.” Now, she no longer worries about her husband entering a memory care facility.

One 81-year old customer had such severe cognitive issues that he struggled to communicate because he couldn’t remember words or tell a story, and he would jumble his words. He started taking Brain Savior and found it “helped a lot and it worked really quick.” Today, that man claims to speak with confidence, remember names and faces easily, and is less stressed about entering an eldercare facility like his mother.

Brain Savior has positive reviews from adults of all ages. One 53-year old customer claims her fog “faded away” soon after she started to take Brain Savior. Prior to taking Brain Savior, she was forgetting her medication, repeating herself, and losing things more often. She was worried she would end up like her mom, who died in a nursing home with memory issues. Since taking Brain Savior, she feels like she has “woke up” her brain and no longer worries about senior moments getting worse.

Another user claims she has “an easier time remembering what I need to do for the day and I no longer jumble my words in conversation after taking Brain Savior”

That same user claims her cognitive problems were so severe that her kid worried about leaving her at home with her grandson; after taking Brain Savior, her kid no longer worries

Overall, most people seem satisfied with Brain Savior and its effects. In fact, Joseph claims he has received orders from nursing homes who are administering Brain Savior to residents:

“Brain Savior works so well at de-aging your brain, pretty much everyone who uses it keeps calling us for more. In fact, even many nursing homes are starting to order it in bulk for residents.”

Brain Savior Pricing

Brain Savior is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, with cheaper prices available when buying multiple bottles at once. The ordinary retail price is $99 per bottle.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $69

$69 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle has a 30 day supply (60 capsules) of Brain Savior. You take two capsules daily to support cognition, memory, and overall mental wellness.

Bonuses Included with Brain Savior

As part of a 2022 promotion, Mindful Nutrition is bundling two free bonus eBooks, worth $78 total, with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Brain Savior.

If you buy Brain Savior online today, you get the following two bonus eBooks delivered to your inbox immediately:

Bonus eBook #1: 3 Hacks for a Razor Sharp Memory: Certain dietary adjustments and lifestyle changes can improve your memory. In this eBook, you can discover some of the “hacks” you can implement today to improve your memory, including changes to make, activities to enjoy, and more.

Bonus eBook #2: The 5 Worst Foods for Your Brain: Certain foods are bad for your brain. They worsen your memory, make you mentally foggy, and can harm your cognition in multiple ways. In this bonus eBook, you can discover some of the foods to consider eliminating from your diet today to support cognition.

Brain Savior Refund Policy

All Brain Savior purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee. Plus, you can keep the bottles and bonus eBooks, and there’s no need to return anything to receive a refund.

Contact the customer support team within 180 days of your purchase for a fast and complete refund.

About Mindful Nutrition

Mindful Nutrition, which also does business under the name SN Life Organics, is a US-based supplement company offering a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness goals. To sell Brain Savior online, the company also refers to itself as Natural Wellness Solutions or Mindful Wellness d/b/a Brain Savior.

In addition to Brain Savior, Mindful Nutrition is known for formulas like Nerve Rescue and Anxiety Relief Plus. The company developed Brain Savior using its 23+ years of combined supplement formulation experience. Meanwhile, the Brain Savior management team has 11+ years of experience operating nutraceutical companies.

You can contact Mindful Nutrition and the Brain Savior customer service team via the following:

Email: support@brainsavior.com

Final Word

Brain Savior is a brain health supplement marketed to older adults concerned about memory and cognitive issues.

By taking two capsules of Brain Savior daily, older adults can purportedly support memory, cognition, and overall mental wellness using a blend of natural ingredients.

All Brain Savior purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee, and certain purchases come with two free bonus eBooks as part of a 2022 promotion.

To learn more about Brain Savior and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at MindBoostingTips.com.

