Brain Fortify Reviewed

Brain Fortify is a nutritional supplement created by an experienced neurologist named Dr. Tom Smith.

Available exclusively through BrainFortify.com, the supplement uses a blend of natural, brain-boosting ingredients to revitalize your brain.

What is Brain Fortify?

Brain Fortify is a nootropic supplement marketed to older adults who want to improve their brain power.

Formulated by Dr. Tom Smith, Brain Fortify aims to tackle the root cause of brain disorders, brain fog, memory loss, plaque, and inflammation.

Here’s how Dr. Tom Smith explains the value of his formula:

“You can begin fixing your brain fog and reversing your memory loss. No more brain inflammation and being forgetful. Getting rid of brain plaque and stopping more brain cells from dying.”

Brain Fortify is normally priced at $394 per bottle, making it one of the highest-priced nootropic supplements available today. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, Dr. Smith and his team have reduced the price to $69 per bottle, helping you save hundreds of dollars on a one month supply of Brain Fortify.

Brain Fortify Benefits

According to Dr. Tom Smith and his Brain Fortify team, the supplement can support a range of powerful benefits – from tackling brain fog to reducing plaque and inflammation to even improving your digestion.

Here are all of the benefits of taking Brain Fortify daily, according to Dr. Tom Smith:

Fix brain fog

Reverse memory loss

Eliminate brain inflammation

Get rid of brain plaque

Stop more brain cells from dying

Support healthy digestion, sleep, and more

Overall, Brain Fortify claims to be the ultimate all-in-one nutritional supplement for those with any type of cognitive concerns or brain issues. Just take two capsules of Brain Fortify daily to give your brain the ingredients needed to start the repair process.

How Does Brain Fortify Work?

Brain Fortify works in a similar way to other nootropic supplements. Each bottle of Brain Fortify contains a blend of natural ingredients to target different aspects of brain health.

Many of the ingredients are rich with natural antioxidant molecules designed to support healthy inflammation in the brain.

Other ingredients are herbs or plant extracts used as a natural remedy for cognitive conditions for centuries.

Some of the ingredients in Brain Fortify are also straightforward vitamins and minerals. Your brain needs certain nutrients to function optimally. If you’re not getting those nutrients from your diet, then you can get them from supplements.

By mixing all of these ingredients together in precise quantities, Dr. Smith has created the ultimate nootropic supplement for adults around the world concerned about brain health.

Brain Fortify Targets Plaque Buildup

Over time, plaque can build up in your brain. This plaque is linked to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other degenerative brain conditions. Brain Fortify is specifically formulated to target this plaque, solving the root cause of brain dysfunction.

Here’s how Dr. Smith explains the connection between Brain Fortify, plaque, and brain disease:

Conventional science claims old age and brain disease are unavoidable. However, Dr. Smith has flipped that notion on its head by creating a formula to remove plaque from the brain.

Plaque builds up in your brain because of processed foods, pesticides, artificial sweeteners, and other toxins entering your body daily. These toxins make up around 70% of the average American’s food consumption daily.

Brain Fortify “addresses the root cause, targeting the plaque [and] killing it” before healing the affected brain cells and neurons.

Typically, doctors recommend a healthy diet and exercise program or prescription medication to remove beta amyloid plaque from the brain and reduce the spread of degenerative brain disease. However, Dr. Smith claims to have developed an over-the-counter formula with similar effects.

After taking Brain Fortify regularly, you can purportedly reduce plaque buildup and restore your memory.

Brain Fortify doesn’t just claim to maintain brain health and reduce the spread of degenerative brain disease. It specifically claims to restore brain health like when you were younger. Reviewers on the official website claim to have improved their memory, eliminated brain fog, and even eliminated plaque using Brain Fortify.

Brain Fortify Versus Prescription Medication for Alzheimer’s & Dementia

After doctors diagnose a patient with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, they may prescribe drugs to slow down the progress of the disease. These drugs aren’t designed to cure the disease; they’re meant to slow its progress as long as possible.

However, Dr. Smith and his team seem to specifically advise against taking doctor-prescribed medication for Alzheimer’s and dementia. Dr. Smith – who claims to treat patients with degenerative brain diseases regularly – has seen the drugs fail to work at his practice.

Dr. Smith has been a neurologist for 23 years. Over the years, he prescribed plenty of medication to patients. Unfortunately, he became disillusioned with the industry over time because he realized conventional treatments didn’t work.

In fact, Dr. Smith claims conventional Alzheimer’s drugs are “oftentimes leaving them [patients] worse off than before.”

That’s why Dr. Smith recommends taking his supplement instead. He claims his formula is 100% backed by science to achieve the following effects:

“This new discovery can reverse your memory loss, getting rid of brain fog and crippling lethargy.”

Because of his discovery, Dr. Smith recommends patients with brain disease “stop blowing money” on doctor’s visits and solutions and take Brain Fortify instead.

Brain Fortify Ingredients

Many nootropics claim to support brain health. However, Brain Fortify specifically claims to remove brain plaque, repair damaged brain cells, reduce inflammation, and achieve other effects typically associated with brain medication.

To achieve these effects, Brain Fortify contains a blend of natural ingredients. Each serving of Brain Fortify contains 30 ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants linked to brain health.

Here are all of the ingredients in Brain Fortify and how they work, according to Dr. Smith and his team:

Oat Straw: Brain Fortify contains oat straw because it “stops and removes brain plaque,” according to the official website. Over time, beta amyloid plaque builds up in your brain, increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and degenerative brain disease. Oat straw also reverses inflammation and helps to protect your brain from disorders, according to the manufacturer.

Rhodiola Rosea: Brain Fortify contains rhodiola rosea, a popular herb used as a natural remedy for centuries. Today, rhodiola rosea is found in many nootropics for its effects on cognition, memory, focus, and attention. The rhodiola rosea in Brain Fortify can purportedly stop and remove brain plaque, support laser focus, and remove brain fog, among other benefits.

Ashwagandha: Brain Fortify contains ashwagandha, a popular ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine. Today, we know ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means it supports physical and cognitive stress response. The ashwagandha in Brain Fortify, according to Dr. Smith, will stop and remove brain plaque, fight inflammation and disease, and help reverse memory loss.

Skullcap: Skullcap is prized in traditional Chinese medicine for its effects on health and wellness. Each serving of Brain Fortify contains a small dose of skullcap. Dr. Smith added skullcap to Brain Fortify to stop and remove brain plaque, help remove inflammation, and improve your memory.

Bacopa Monnieri: Brain Fortify contains bacopa monnieri, another ingredient popular in traditional Chinese medicine and adopted by the nootropic supplement community. Dr. Smith added bacopa monnieri for similar reasons to the other ingredients above: he claims bacopa “stops and removes brain plaque” while also repairing damaged brain cells, strengthening neuro connectivity, and helping support brain health in other ways.

Valerian: Brain Fortify contains valerian, a type of plant linked to relaxing properties. Many people take valerian as a sleep supplement at night, for example. Others take it during the day to help rest and relax. Dr. Smith, however, claims the valerian in Brain Fortify works by stopping and removing brain plaque, reducing brain cell inflammation, and getting rid of brain fog.

Magnolia: Brain Fortify contains magnolia to help reverse memory loss and provide you with “incredible energy,” according to Dr. Smith. Like valerian, magnolia is best-known for being found in sleep aid supplements and similar formulas. However, the magnolia in Brain Fortify can target the brain. Like other ingredients, it can also stop and remove brain plaque, according to Dr. Smith.

21 Other Ingredients: Brain Fortify contains 30 ingredients in total, including 100% natural ingredients linked to health and wellness. From adaptogens to antioxidants to nutrients, Brain Fortify contains a blend of ingredients to remove brain plaque, stop brain plaque, reverse brain inflammation, reduce brain inflammation, and even heal decades of brain cell damage.

Brain Fortify claims to contain 100% natural, powerful ingredients that are easy to take, caffeine-free, and GMO-free.

How Plaque Causes Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Brain Fortify is one of the few brain health supplements available today that specifically claims to “remove brain plaque” and “stop brain plaque.” That’s important because there’s a close connection between Alzheimer’s, dementia, degenerative brain disease, and brain plaque.

According to the National Institutes of Health, people with Alzheimer’s disease experience many molecular and cellular changes in their brain. You can view these changes under a microscope.

Although we know more about brain health than ever, we still don’t know the official cause of Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases. We know some things that increase risk of the disease, however, including:

Potential Cause #1: Amyloid Plaque Buildup: Beta amyloid plaque builds up in your brain over time. It’s formed when your body breaks down a larger protein called amyloid precursor protein. One specific form of beta amyloid plaque, beta amyloid 42, is particularly toxic. This form of plaque clumps together in the brain, forming plaques to disrupt cell function.

Potential Cause #2: Neurofibrillary Tangles: Studies also show people with Alzheimer’s disease may have neurofibrillary tangles, which occur due to abnormal accumulations of a protein called tau. This protein collects inside brain cells (neurons), causing structural changes within the brain. Many people with beta amyloid plaque buildup also experience tau protein buildup.

Potential Cause #3: Chronic Inflammation: Dr. Smith added several ingredients into Brain Fortify for their ability to reduce brain inflammation. Studies show chronic inflammation can cause Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases. Some research suggests the buildup of glial cells in the brain can lead to inflammation. When the microglia in your brain fail to clear away waste and toxins in your brain, it leads to glial cell buildup, causing inflammation.

Potential Cause #4: Blood Flow Issues: Studies also show beta amyloid plaque can build up in your arteries and blood vessels, leading to hardening of the arteries, mini strokes, reduced blood flow to the brain, and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and brain disease. As the National Institutes of Health explains, Alzheimer’s “is both a cause and consequence of vascular problems in the brain.” Some of the ingredients in Brain Fortify work by enhancing blood flow to the brain.

Scientific Evidence for Brain Fortify

According to the official Brain Fortify website, the supplement was “formulated by neurologists and doctors.” To become a neurologist, you need to complete a 4-year college degree, medical school, residency, board certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and fellowship. The fact that multiple neurologists formulated Brain Fortify is a very big deal: it gives the supplement significant medical verification beyond an average nootropic supplement.

As proof Brain Fortify works as advertised, the manufacturer cites around five studies on the official references page. Although Brain Fortify has not completed clinical trials to verify it works as advertised, individual ingredients within the formula have been studied.

First and most importantly, there’s no known cure for Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other degenerative brain diseases. Doctors have developed drugs and treatments to slow down the progression of the disease. However, there’s no evidence you can reverse Alzheimer’s, eliminate dementia, or significantly improve symptoms of serious brain disorders – despite what Dr. Smith and his team seem to claim on the official Brain Fortify website.

One 2017 study found oat straw (Avena sativa) could support cognitive function in middle-aged adults. Volunteers took oat straw or a placebo in a double-blind setting. Researchers found taking 800mg of oat straw extract was linked to improved performance on attention tests, memory tests, and other cognitive tests after 1, 2.5, 4, and 6 hours of taking the supplement.

Valerian, magnolia, and other ingredients in Brain Fortify are designed to support sleep, which can indirectly help your brain. As Harvard Medical School explains, you need to prioritize sleep if you want to age well. Good sleep is associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline, for example, along with better physical and mental energy, improved alertness, and superior memory. If Brain Fortify can help you sleep better, then it could provide noticeable effects on your brain.

Overall, Brain Fortify contains a blend of 30 ingredients at small doses formulated by a neurologist to reduce plaque in the brain. There’s some evidence the supplement can support cognition, mental energy, and memory. However, there’s no evidence Brain Fortify can reduce symptoms of Alzheimer’s, reverse cognitive decline, or fix serious, degenerative brain disorders.

Brain Fortify Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Brain Fortify is marketed primarily to older adults who have begun to experience brain fog, memory loss, and other symptoms. It’s also marketed to older adults concerned about plaque buildup, Alzheimer’s, brain decay, and degenerative brain disorders.

Here are some of the reviews shared online from customers on the official Brain Fortify website:

One 52-year old has always had a good diet, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, but it never seemed to help his memory or mental focus. After taking Brain Fortify, his “energy feels vibrant” and his “brain fog is healed.” His memory “is strong again” and he’s “no longer forgetting things.” He claims Brain Fortify fixed his brain issues after “years of agony.”

A 62-year old reviewer was skeptical Brain Fortify would work. However, within a few short weeks, “things started dramatically improving for her.” Brain Fortify eliminated her “brain fog, memory loss and the brain plaque.” She no longer experienced headaches. Brain plaque is associated with degenerative brain disease, Alzheimer’s, and other serious cognitive conditions, and this reviewer claims Brain Fortify reduced her brain plaque.

A 44-year old reviewer was having “the worst memory loss for years” despite his relatively young age. He tried dieting and sleeping better. Eventually, he visited the doctor, who ordered regular brain scans. Doctors told him his brain scans were rapidly getting worse even in his early 40s. After taking Brain Fortify, however, that man is able to “feel like everything is crystal clear now,” claiming the formula “stopped this madness.” He no longer has brain fog.

One 73-year old claims he’s acting like he did when he was 50. He used to frequently ask people to repeat themselves 2, 3, or 4 times. Now, his loved ones no longer have to worry about him.

One 83-year old struggled to remember past events and specific things. He felt ashamed during conversations. After just “several days” of taking Brain Fortify, his wife claims he’s a “new man” and seems like he’s “20 years” younger.

A 56-year old used to struggle to remember her daily schedule and maintain normal conversations before she started to take Brain Fortify. She also had a family history of dementia. After taking Brain Fortify, however, she feels “much more at ease” and her family no longer worries as much.

Overall, multiple customers claim to have reversed serious cases of mental fog, memory loss, and cognitive decline after taking Brain Fortify – even after taking the supplement for just a few days.

Brain Fortify Pricing

Brain Fortify costs $69 per bottle as part of a special 2023 promotion. The ordinary retail price is $394 per bottle, which makes Brain Fortify the costliest nootropic supplement sold online today.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering Brain Fortify online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Brain Fortify, or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily for brain health.

Brain Fortify Refund Policy

Brain Fortify has a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 180 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Brain Fortify for any reason, or if you did not experience the advertised effects, then you can request a complete refund. Contact the customer service team within 180 days.

About Brain Fortify

Brain Fortify was formulated by an American doctor named Dr. Tom Smith. Dr. Smith has been a certified neurologist for 23 years. Over the years, he has treated “thousands” of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, brain fog, memory loss, and other serious brain disorders.

Dr. Smith is a graduate of Harvard Medical School. He’s 54 years old and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife, Mindy.

According to the official website, Brain Fortify was “formulated by neurologists and doctors.” This gives Brain Fortify additional medical verification over other supplements sold online today. It wasn’t just formulated by Dr. Tom Smith: it was formulated by Dr. Tom Smith and other neurologists and doctors.

Brain Fortify is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the makers of Brain Fortify and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@renewproducts.zendesk.com

Final Word

Brain Fortify is a brain health supplement marketed to older adults concerned with memory loss, mental fog, brain plaque, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other brain disorders.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Brain Fortify can purportedly solve all of these problems within weeks or months. Some reviewers on the official website claim Brain Fortify reduced brain plaque, eliminated mental fog, and restored their memory, for example.

Brain Fortify doesn’t just claim to be a short-term solution for mental fog and brain disorders: Dr. Smith, who formulated Brain Fortify, claims it “will transform your brain health forever.”

To learn more about Brain Fortify and how it works or to buy Brain Fortify online today, visit the official website.

